Texas Dad Throws His Daughter a $6 Million Party

One girl’s Sweet 16 cost her dad a sweet $6 million!

Texas Attorney Thomas Jay Henry hired celebrity performers, makeup artists, and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s own photographer to celebrate daughter Maya’s birthday. 600 guests awaited the birthday girl’s arrival in a fleet of Rolls Royces, complete with police escort.

“Is this a show of love, or just showing off?” asks ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. “I get it,” says Psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser. “As a parent, you want to give your kids a great party. But there’s ‘great party,’ and then there’s GREAT PARTY.”

Stacy warns that a party like this can backfire, hurting the self-esteem of the birthday girl and the guests alike. Anyone else’s birthday will look paltry by comparison, while Maya is being told that all that matters is surface appearance and making a show of wealth. “You aren’t just great and having a birthday because of who you are.”

The Henry family has responded that Maya is an accomplished young woman and they wanted to celebrate that, and that they can’t wait to see what the future holds for her. And The Doctors agree that that sentiment, at least, is something every parent can embrace.