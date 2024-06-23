Texas criminal serving 20-year sentence captured 3 miles from prison after escaping

A Texas criminal serving a 20-year sentence for crimes like burglary and robbery was captured three miles from a prison in Angleton after escaping last night.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said a routine count was being conducted at midnight on Sunday when security guards of the Clemens Unit trusty camp discovered 33-year-old Kidanny Robles was unaccounted for.

A brief investigation revealed Robles walked away from the facility, which was a housing location outside the main prison for inmates requiring a lower level of supervision.

Local and state law enforcement officials, along with the Office for the Inspector General, conducted a search for Robles and located him nearly 10 hours after announcing he had gone missing, three miles from the prison facility.

The prison canceled all visitation on Sunday because staff members were assisting with the search for Robles.

Law enforcement officials ordered Robles to stop, which he refused. Then, a captain from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shot him in the arm.

Robles is currently serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated robbery, robbery and burglary of a habitat out of Bexar County, as well as a subsequent 180-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Nueces County from 2022.

He now faces felony escape charges for escaping prison.





