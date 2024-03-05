Texas Crime Stoppers Council selects OHS student as council member

Mar. 4—Annually, the Texas Crime Stoppers Council has the authority to designate a current student enrolled in a public school in the state, actively engaged in the Texas Crime Stoppers Ambassador Program, as a nonvoting student advisor to the council.

Clarissa DeLeon, a junior at Odessa High School and a member of Odessa Student Crime Stoppers was selected to be a student member of the Texas Crime Stoppers Council for 2024-2025.

The Texas Crime Stoppers Council has only selected a student twice in the history of the council. DeLeon is the second student to be selected. The first ever student member of the council was also from ECISD and Odessa Student Crime Stoppers.

Judge Denn Whalen will swear DeLeon into office at the ECISD Police Department, 1314 N. Lee, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.