Texas court tosses Paxton lawsuit against Yelp over labeling of 'crisis pregnancy centers'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Yelp on Sept. 28 for supposedly violating Texas' Deceptive Trade Practices Act in its labeling of "crisis pregnancy centers." A Bastrop County judge dismissed all claims against the company on Friday.

After the U.S. Supreme Court dismantled federal abortion protections established in Roe v. Wade, Yelp posted disclaimers on its site to alert potential customers that the centers "may not have licensed medical professionals onsite." In February 2023, Yelp updated the notices to state that the so-called crisis pregnancy centers do not provide abortion services.

The attorney general's office sued Yelp on Sept. 28 for supposedly violating Texas' Deceptive Trade Practices Act, arguing that the notices were "misleading and often untrue because pregnancy resource centers frequently do provide medical services with licensed medical professionals onsite," though that information does not directly contradict the language of the notices.

In his complaint, Paxton asked the judge to block Yelp from posting the disclaimers and sought monetary damages of $1 million or more from the tech behemoth.

"Yelp cannot mislead and deceive the public simply because the company disagrees with our state’s laws,” Paxton wrote in a press release.

Texas bans all abortions except in cases where the pregnant person's life is at risk.

Republican Judge Reva Towslee-Corbett dismissed all claims against Yelp "with prejudice," which means that the court's decision was based on the merits of the case and that Paxton cannot file the same lawsuit in the 355th District Court again. Towslee-Corbett also granted Yelp's objection, thereby agreeing that the state of Texas did not have the jurisdiction to bring its claims.

In an emailed statement, Yelp stood by its decision to label the pregnancy centers and called the lawsuit meritless.

The company noted that Paxton had referred to labels stating the centers do not provide abortions as "accurate" and that the lawsuit filed by his office is a concerning attempt to subvert First Amendment rights.

Paxton's office did not immediately respond to the American-Statesman's request for comment.

So-called "crisis pregnancy centers” or "pregnancy resource centers" have become a focus in the renewed debate about abortion rights. The goal of these facilities is typically to dissuade women from having abortions, though supporters say they provide necessary care and counseling.

Before Roe was overturned, there were about 800 abortion clinics in the U.S. in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on reproductive rights. Researchers put the number of crisis pregnancy centers at anywhere from 2,500 to 4,000.

Paxton's office had announced it won a "major victory" in the case on Feb. 5, after a California court dismissed a lawsuit that Yelp filed to have Paxton's case preliminarily blocked. But the court's decision also said "Yelp’s allegations of bad faith" on the part of the attorney general "tell a persuasive story."

Paxton has used the law cited in his claims against Yelp, the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, to go after out-of-state organizations over other hot-button medical issues, including gender-affirming care.

In November, he invoked the law to demand that hospitals in Georgia and Washington provide him with the medical records of minor Texas residents who may have received gender-affirming care there, arguing that the hospitals misled children and their parents about treatments like hormone therapy in advertisements. Seattle Children's Hospital asked a court to block the requests in December, and an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, PFLAG, filed a lawsuit Wednesday evening over the demands, which it called "outrageous and unconstitutional."

The attorney general could choose to send the Yelp lawsuit to the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin, but its six Democratic judges would be unlikely to rule in his favor.

Statesman staff writer Hogan Gore contributed reporting.

