Texas Clear Alert issued for missing 50-year-old Weatherford woman

A Texas Clear Alert has been issued for a 50-year-old Weatherford woman who went missing Wednesday morning.

Steffanie Drake was last seen in the 400 block of W. Lee Avenue shortly before 8 a.m., according to the alert. Officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Drake’s family last heard from her Tuesday night, Weatherford police said on social media. They haven’t been able to locate her Wednesday.

Drake is a white woman, about 5-foot-9, weighing around 200 pounds with curly brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a T-shirt and shorts of an unknown color when she disappeared.

Anyone with information about Drake’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Weatherford Police Department at 817-598-4300.

