Texas claims 4 out of top 5 US cities with lowest salaries to live comfortably. See list

A recent analysis unveiled the top cities where the lowest and highest salaries are required to maintain a comfortable lifestyle — without the pressure of living paycheck to paycheck. Among the top five cities with the lowest salaries, four are in Texas.

The study by SmartAsset found that the average individual residing in a major U.S. city needs an annual salary of at least $96,500 to comfortably live alone. For a household, the average income needed increases substantially to $235,000. SmartAsset defines a household as two adults and two children, according to the study.

Top 5 cities in the U.S. with the lowest salaries needed to live comfortably

Here are the top five cities, along with the average wages needed for a comfortable standard of living.

1. Houston

Hourly wage for a single adult: $36.10

Annual salary for a single adult: $75,088

Combined salaries for a household: $175,219

2. El Paso

Hourly wage for a single adult: $36.18

Annual salary for a single adult: $75,254

Combined salaries for a household: $180,461

3. Lubbock

Hourly wage for a single adult: $36.24

Annual salary for a single adult: $75,379

Combined salaries for a household: $181,043

4. Toledo, Ohio

Hourly wage for a single adult: $37.26

Annual salary for a single adult: $77,501

Combined salaries for a household: $208,416

5. Laredo

Hourly wage for a single adult: $37.72

Annual salary for a single adult: $78,458

Combined salaries for a household: $179,046

Corpus Christi also secured a high rank at No. 15 with an hourly wage of $39.66, or annual salary of $82,493, needed for a single adult. The average household income needed to support a family in Corpus Christi is $192,275.

What are the cities with the highest salaries needed?

Unsurprisingly, New York City requires the highest wages to comfortably live alone, requiring $66.62 in hourly wages, or an annual salary of $138,570.

To comfortably support a family, the cities with the highest average household income needed are:

San Francisco ($339,123)

San Jose ($334,547)

Boston ($319,738)

Arlington, VA ($318,573)

New York City ($318,406)

Oakland, CA ($316,243)

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 4 Texas cities top list of lowest salaries in US to live comfortably