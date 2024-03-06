Here are the Texas cities swamped by short-term renters for April 8 total solar eclipse

As the April 8 total solar eclipse nears, a new report lists Texas as the most booked state in the country to view the celestial event.

North and Central Texas are on the path of totality for the eclipse, which means the region will see between two to four minutes of complete darkness midday on April 8. Solar eclipse events are already starting to pop up across Fort Worth.

Airbnb, a juggernaut in the short-term rental business, released a new report this week about the number of people seeking lodging ahead of the solar eclipse.

Search traffic on Airbnb’s website for lodging in towns and cities on the path of totality is up 1,000%, with much of that centered on Texas. A few of the most popular Texas destinations booked via Airbnb include:

Austin

Dallas

Houston

Waco

Fredericksburg

Hill County

While much of the Texas listings on Airbnb are booked, the company said about 40% of rentals on the path of totality remain available.

Other popular destinations for rentals during eclipse weekend include Cleveland, Indianapolis, Buffalo and Little Rock. To find a rental on Airbnb, visit here.