Texas changes mountain lion hunting rules after 50 years. What it means for the wild cat

For the first time in 50 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has updated the standards for hunting and trapping mountains lions, marking an early step in moving the state toward more modern wildlife management practices.

In the May 23 meeting, the commission unanimously voted to ban canned hunting of mountain lions and implemented new rules for trapping the large wild cat species.

The recent decision followed a public comment that largely supported the new regulations. More than 91% of the 7,531 comments supported the prohibition of canned hunting and implementation of a 36-hour trap or snare check for the species, according to a release from TPWD.

“If there’s one thing that Texans can agree on, it’s that the symbol of wildness in our state, the mountain lion, shouldn’t be left in traps for days or weeks on end until they die from dehydration and exposure,” said Texans for Mountain Lions coalition member and wildlife filmmaker Ben Masters, in a news release.

“It was inspiring to see ranchers, trappers, hunters, hippies, outfitters, biologists and wildlife advocates from across the state all converge to support more respectful management of our cats. We are grateful for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission’s leadership on this issue and for the thousands of people who chimed in supporting these changes.”

What are the new regulations for canned hunting and trapping?

Both practices are often seen as inhumane toward wildlife.

Canned hunting is a type of trophy hunting that many do not consider a "fair chase."

It is the practice of capturing and later releasing a mountain lion for the sole purpose of hunting or pursuing with hounds. The species is confined in a fenced area, making it easier prey for the hunter.

Many people also take issue with trapping, as some cases involve mountain lions being trapped and left to perish, according to the TPWD release. In response, the TPWD Commission voted to adopt a 36-hour trapping standard for mountain lions, ensuring that live animals are not held in traps or snares for longer than that duration.

Initially proposed during the March Commission meeting, the regulation included an exemption to the 36-hour trapping standard for snares equipped with a breakaway device. However, the proposed regulation was revised following public feedback received during the comment period. The breakaway device exemption was removed and replaced with a blanket exemption for snares set vertically with a maximum loop size of 10 inches or less.

Consequently, if a mountain lion is inadvertently captured in a vertically set snare with a loop that cannot exceed 10 inches in diameter, the 36-hour requirement does not apply.

“The passage of these regulations is an important step toward better management of mountain lions in the state,” said Richard Heilbrun, Wildlife Diversity Program Director for TPWD, in the release. “The regulations support ethical hunting and trapping practices while continuing to provide flexibility for landowners to manage mountain lions.”

Before last month's decision, Texas was the only one of 16 states with mountain lion breeding populations that did not have protections over the species.

Where are mountain lions in Texas?

Mountain lions are not commonly seen in the state. They're primarily found in the Trans-Pecos, the brushlands of South Texas and the western Hill Country.

An exact estimate of mountain lions is not available, but it stretches from a few hundred to up to roughly 7,000.

However, in last month's meeting, the commissioners also requested that the wildlife department prepare materials for the next step: mandatory lion harvest reporting. This standard would provide valuable data on the species' abundance, causes of mortality and population trends.

Has anyone been attacked or killed by a mountain lion in Texas?

There has never been a recorded death by a mountain lion in Texas — or at least, one that's been substantiated with concrete evidence.

In 2020, authorities with the Hood County Sheriff's Office alleged that Christopher Whiteley died in Lipan, a small town in rural North Texas. However, the cause of death has been contentious for several years, with many, including wildlife experts, refusing to believe that he died by a cougar attack.

According to The Dallas Morning News, there were not any tracks, prints, scat or signs of a struggle, such as broken tree limbs or drag marks nearby on the ground. Additionally, there were no signs of predation or feeding on his body, nor were there deep cuts from claw marks or teeth punctures that are normally associated with attacks by wild cats.

In fact, mountain lions are "relatively uncommon, secretive animals," as described by TPWD. In more than 70 years, only eight attacks have occurred in Big Bend National Park. Six of the attacks occurred on hiking trails, one at a visitor campsite and one outside the Chisos Lodge.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Parks and Wildlife updates mountain lion hunting, trapping rules