Texas in bullseye for severe weather threat on Tuesday

Less than 72 hours after deadly tornadoes tore paths of destruction through Texas and nearby states, a stalled frontal boundary will again be the focus of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, some of which may become severe.

On Tuesday, communities such as Abilene and Austin are in a Level 3 out of 5 risk zone for severe weather, while Dallas, San Antonio, and Abilene are at Level 2.

The Storm Prediction Center warns the greatest threats from the storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but a few will contain embedded tornadoes.

"By the time you get into the middle part of the afternoon, these thunderstorms get a little more potent," said FOX Weather meteorologist Haley Meier.

Forecast models show the threat for wet weather will continue through the week for Texas and expand to include the eastern Rockies and western Plains as energy from the Pacific Northwest helps to initiate showers and thunderstorms.

Due to the scattered nature of activity, the threat for flooding will exist where thunderstorms could train over the same area.

Over the next five days, widespread amounts of 2-3" are likely, with some communities approaching the 5" mark by the weekend.

Because of the event’s long duration, Flood Watches have not been posted, with National Weather Service offices likely to issue Flash Flood Warnings on an as-needed basis, as thunderstorms have the potential to pop up over a more than 1,400-mile stretch of the country.

"Some of this rain is going to be beneficial for areas throughout Kansas where we are still in a drought. In some ways, this will be helpful, especially with farming and agriculture that occur in these areas," said Meier.

During the daily rounds of precipitation, hail and damaging winds are expected to be the greatest concerns over the Plains, with an isolated tornado chance not being ruled out.

The continued threats for wet weather serve as a reminder that any thunderstorm is capable of producing deadly lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds.





