Texas boy, 12, charged in stabbing that left woman in critical condition

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Texas that left a woman hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

The boy, whose identity has not been made public because of his age, has been charged with aggravated assault, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on social media.

The charge comes after a 59-year-old woman was found with a stab wound at a residence on April Valley Court in Harris County shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

She was subsequently transported to a hospital by life flight in critical condition.

TWO TEXAS BOYS, AGES 7 AND 12, TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN CONNECTION WITH WOMAN STABBED: SHERIFF

Two boys, 12 and 7, were suspected of being involved in Saturday's stabbing. Authorities said the brothers both fled the scene, but they were located later in the day.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm sorry to the family. I'm very sorry that my sons committed the incident. And I'm praying for your health, for your wellness," the mother told KPRC-TV.

Gonzalez said an unidentified 12-year-old was charged in the stabbing.

Gonzalez said the 12-year-old was charged in the stabbing but that the seven-year-old was not culpable by law.

"I am very remorseful because I wouldn’t want that to happen to nobody," the mother said. "We just gotta keep our prayers up for both my family and their family."

Child Protective Services have been contacted, the sheriff said.

TEXAS BOYS, DUBBED 'LITTLE RASCALS,' ARRESTED AFTER HOUSTON BANK ROBBERY

The sheriff's office previously said they believe the boys returned to the home on April Valley Court following a verbal confrontation with the woman.

"From what I've gathered, it was just a verbal altercation," sheriff's office spokesperson Sergio Torres told KPRC-TV on Saturday. "The female appeared to have several stab wounds to her abdomen area."

A neighbor said the woman's brother ultimately found her inside her home.

"Her brother came and checked by just to check on her; he checks on her daily. At that point, he just came at the right time, opened the door, and saw she was stabbed," Torres said, ABC13 reported.

The incident remains under investigation.





Original article source: Texas boy, 12, charged in stabbing that left woman in critical condition