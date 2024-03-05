As Texas battles the largest wildfire in state history, Arizona lends a hand

Arizona fire crews were sent to help Texas battle its largest fire in state history.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management sent out equipment, resources, and 11 crewmembers to Texas to help combat the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history on Thursday morning.

"Texas is dealing with multiple, large-scale wildfires," said Tiffany Davila, public affairs officer of the Forestry and Fire Management Department. "We are supporting the state as best we can with the resources that they’ve asked for."

At least two fatalities have been recorded, according to Texas state officials.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, which had merged with another fire and is currently burning across the Texas panhandle into Oklahoma, and the Windy Deuce Fire, which has enveloped Hutchinson and Moore counties, have both burned a combined size of over 1.2 million acres, destroying up to 500 structures in its wake, according to state Gov. Greg Abbott.

While the origin of the wildfires remains under investigation, both were recorded to have started on Feb. 26, according to inciweb.gov, an incident information management system.

As of Monday, the Smokehouse Creek Fire is 15% contained whereas the Windy Deuce Fire is 55% contained.

According to Davila, it's not uncommon for Arizona to send crewmembers out of state to help aid in wildfires. To help combat the record-breaking blaze in the Texas panhandle, resources were delivered upon request, including overhead personnel, task force leaders, and department engines, Davila said.

Over the next 14 days, the Arizona Forestry and Fire Management team will be sent to the frontlines to help quell the fires, fighting against strong winds and unseasonably warm temperatures that only increase fire activity, according to Davila. More crew may be deployed or additional days may be assigned depending on how the situation develops.

The fires have left a "charred landscape" of scorched prairie and dead cattle, according to the Associated Press, reaching record-breaking levels of devastation in its ashes and forcing many residents to flee their properties.

On Friday, a release from Joe Biden stated that he has directed federal officials to "do everything possible" to help the communities affected by the fires.

In the meantime, it is "never too late to create a defensible space" to prevent fires from happening, according to Davila.

"One of the biggest things we ask the public to do is create a buffer around their properties," Davila said. This involves tasks such as regular yard maintenance and removing any flammable material from around the perimeter of the home, including propane tanks, stacks of firewood, and patio cushions.

In addition to proper home and yard management, other methods including completely putting out campfires and avoiding prohibited target shooting on state trust land also help with fire prevention, according to Davila.

Dragging tow chains and tire blowouts can also spark flames, Davila said. Proper vehicle care and ensuring that all automotive attachments are secured when towing trailers will help keep roadside fires and wildfires from igniting, Davila added.

"Apply anything that you can do to keep your space safe," Davila said.

