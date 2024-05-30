Texas authorities find 27 illegal immigrants in horse trailer during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop in Texas on Friday uncovered 27 illegal immigrants being smuggled in a horse trailer, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed.

Officials posted a video on X showing a DPS trooper stopping a Ford-250 towing a horse trailer on US-281 in Hidalgo County on Friday.

The driver, troopers identified as Jose Guadalupe Salinas, of Palmview, Texas.

When questioned what was in the trailer, Salinas told the officer that he had two horses in the trailer.

Texas troopers found 27 illegal migrants "distressed and sweating profusely" and three individuals "severely dehydrated due to extreme heat and no ventilation," inside a horse trailer during a traffic stop on Friday.

The officer then asked for consent to search the trailer.

Salinas told the officer to "be careful, they are aggressive" and then voluntarily opened the side hatch for the officer.

During the search, troopers discovered 27 people crammed inside a storage area of the trailer, "distressed and sweating profusely."

27 illegal migrants were discovered in a horse trailer during a traffic stop in Texas on Friday.

The trooper is heard and seen asking the immigrants if they need water.

Officials said three females were severely dehydrated and required medical attention due to extreme heat and no ventilation.

Troopers referred the individuals from Mexico to the U.S. Border Patrol.

USBP took custody of Salinas, and will be filing federal charges for the smuggling of persons.

Fox News Digital reached out to DPS and USBP for comment.





