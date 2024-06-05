June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the mistreatment of older adults. Elder Abuse is a significant issue in Texas - 83,737 elder abuse intake calls where received in 2023. Elder abuse takes many forms, including physical, emotional, financial, and neglect – including self-neglect.

The purpose of Elder Abuse Awareness Month is to shed light on this problem, educate the public about signs of abuse, and promote resources for prevention and support. Elder abuse can have devastating effects on its victims, leading to financial devastation, physical injuries, psychological trauma, and even death.

Everyone has a role to play in preventing elder abuse. Being vigilant, recognizing the signs of abuse, and reporting suspicious activities can help protect vulnerable seniors. Additionally, promoting social inclusion and supplying support to caregivers can significantly reduce the risk of elder abuse.

By coming together during Elder Abuse Awareness Month, we can make a significant impact in protecting the rights and well-being of older adults, ensuring they live their golden years with dignity and respect. Purple symbolizes the fight against elder abuse, and we encourage people to wear purple and communities to proudly display purple in solidarity and support of our older Texans. In Amarillo, Adult Protective Services painted Cadillac Ranch purple on May 31.

If you suspect abuse of an elderly person, please contact the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 to make a report. If you would like more information or to schedule a presentation, please email marci.leffler@dfps.texas.gov.

Marci Leffler is a community engagement specialist with Adult Protective Services in Texas.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas APS: June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month