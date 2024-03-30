Texas appeals court upholds 2 injunctions, blocks state from investigation on trans youth and their families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — LGBTQ+ activists have won a legal victory against the state of Texas on Friday.

A panel of the Third District Texas Court of Appeals upheld two injunctions against the Department of Family and Protective Services, according to a news release from the ACLU of Texas.

This blocks the agency from launching investigations based solely on allegations parents are providing kids gender-affirming care.

The injunctions also block DFPS from taking any further action in open investigations other than closing the cases.

Earlier this month, a Texas district court judge previously halted a demand from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office for an LGBTQ advocacy group.

PFLAG National, a nonprofit group that supports LGBTQ people and their families, sued Paxton in the Travis County District Court, arguing that the demand from Paxton’s office was “a clear and unmistakable overreach.”

“Texas PFLAG families are grateful that the court has once again recognized the harm caused by investigating parents for affirming and loving their transgender kids,” said Brian K. Bond (he/him), CEO of PFLAG National in the release. “PFLAG National and our members and supporters will continue leading with love, just as we’ve done for the last 51 years, because when courageous love takes action, our families are stronger, our communities are safer, and our LGBTQ+ loved ones across races, places, and genders thrive.”

