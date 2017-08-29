Texas' biggest church opens to Harvey victims after being accused of closing doors on them

Storm Harvey evacuees rest inside the Lakewood Church after the church opened their doors to the victims: Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP

A Houston megachurch has opened its doors to people displaced by Hurricane Harvey, reversing a previous statement that the facility was closed, amid a wave of criticism.

Lakewood Church and its pastor, Joel Osteen, faced an intense online backlash after the 16,000 seat facility posted on Facebook that it was “inaccessible due to severe flooding”.

Social media users accused Mr Osteen of turning a blind eye to suffering and posted photos they said showed routes to the church were clear.

In a Monday statement, Mr Osteen disputed that Lakewood had failed to contribute, saying the church had “never closed our doors” and would serve as a “distribution center for those in need”.

The church shared photos that it said showed extensive flooding.

But Mr. Osteen went further on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that “Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter”.

Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 29, 2017

On Monday, a post on the church's Facebook page had said it was a “collection site for distributing supplies to the Houston area shelters” and urged people to bring diapers and baby food.

A post on Tuesday morning reiterated that call for supplies but said the church's “doors are open to anyone needing shelter”.

At least 15 people have died as Harvey has lashed Houston with heavy winds and inundated large parts of the city, according to reports.

City officials say more than 17,000 are currently residing in shelters, and as many as 30,000 are expected to seek a new place to stay.