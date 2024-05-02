Texas Anti-Gang Center two operations leads to numerous arrests, warrants in Lubbock

During a two-day operation, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center conducted a gang suppression operation focused on combating violent crimes.

Through the collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, TAG was able to use law enforcement strategies on April 25 and 26 to proactively target known gang members, according to a release from TAG.

The two-day operation produced the following arrests, stops and seizures:

287 traffic stops.

27 felony arrests.

23 misdemeanor arrests.

44 warrants served.

4 firearms seized.

193 grams of narcotics seized.*

*This includes methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

According to TAG, the names and charges associated with this operation will not be released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

The following agencies helped TAG in the operation: Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, South Plains Auto Theft Task Force, Drug Enforcement Agency Caprock HIDTA, Office of the Attorney General Fugitive Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the United States Marshals Service.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: TAG's gang suppression operation focused on stopping violent crimes