Texas AgriLife report, experts say recent storms a mixed blessing for area crops

While much of the South Plains and Panhandle have seen storms bringing much-needed rainfall in recent weeks, a report from Texas A&M AgriLife says it brought mixed results to emerging crops.

According to the Texas Crop and Weather Report, May is usually the wet month agriculture can rely on in Texas, but this spring has been above average. In Lubbock, 10.36 inches of precipitation has been recorded so far this year - 2.42 inches above the year-to-date average. Of that, 3.45 inches has fallen in June - about 1.5 inches above normal for the month.

“May is normally the wettest month of the year for Texas, but not this wet,” John Nielsen-Gammon said. “We do have record warm sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico for this time of year, so there has been extra moisture flowing into Texas, which means increased instability and chances for thunderstorms.”

Nielsen-Gammon, the Texas state climatologist, said while there has been an increase in moisture in portions of the state, other parts of southwest and far West Texas are still experiencing moderate to extreme drought.

But drought conditions are generally lower to non-existent in the Panhandle-South Plains region, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report.

Jourdan Bell, AgriLife Extension horticulturist in Amarillo, said those recent storms have been a mixed blessing, increasing moisture levels but also bringing hail and wind damage to some young crops.

Looking more specifically at the Panhandle, the report states there is little drought in the eastern and southeastern portions of the Panhandle. However, western and northwestern areas still are behind on rainfall.

“Hot, windy conditions have followed rainfall events, and that has dried fields out and driven crop water demand,” Bell said. “So, we’re still looking at very dry soil moisture in many areas.”

Here are the summaries for other local areas:

South Plains region

Anywhere from zero to several inches of rain has been reported in the region, and post-emergent herbicide is starting to be used on cotton. Due to the spotty crop emergence, some cotton producers have to replant in irrigated and drylands.

Yields are reported as high for the irrigated wheat grain harvest, and producers are preparing to plant black-eyed peas.

Rolling Plains region

According to the report, the region is experiencing drier conditions in some parts and rainfall in others. Cotton planting is reportedly completed, but some areas need to be replanted due to heavy rainfall.

Rain has also delayed wheat harvest but the crop is reported to have fared well, with no rust — a fungal crop disease — being reported. Producers in some areas were cutting and baling Coastal Bermuda grass pastures with above-average yields, and sorghum and corn fields were improving as they dried out.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas AgriLife report, experts say recent storms mixed blessing for ag