Texas again leads nation for annual jobs growth

Mar. 11—AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott on Monday congratulated Texans and Texas employers on again leading all 50 states for annual jobs growth following the release of employment data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Texas added 263,900 nonfarm jobs from January 2023 to January 2024, the most in the nation.

"It is no surprise that Texas begins the new year as the nation's leader in job creation, again adding more jobs over the last 12 months than any other state," Abbott said in a news release. "Texas offers innovative entrepreneurs and job creators the freedom to succeed and hardworking Texans the tools to prosper. But we cannot be complacent. To continue to lead the nation—and the world—we must safeguard the promise of Texas. That is why we continue to invest more in our schools, our skilled workforce, and our already robust infrastructure to further expand economic opportunity for all Texans. I look forward to working with our state's business leaders and unrivaled workforce in the year ahead as we continue to build a bigger, better Texas for generations to come."

Monday's BLS employment release follows Abbott's announcement on Friday celebrating the strength of the Texas economy as January employment data showed Texas again setting new highs for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.