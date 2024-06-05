Texas AG launches team to enforce state privacy laws

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Attorney General’s Office announced it has established a team that will enforce Texas privacy laws.

This is part of AG Ken Paxton’s major data privacy and security initiative, his office said in a news release. He said the idea is to protect Texans’ information from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and tech companies.

“With companies able to collect, aggregate, and use sensitive data on an unprecedented scale, we are strengthening our enforcement of privacy laws to protect our citizens,” Paxton said in the release.

This is expected to be the largest data privacy team in the country housed in an AG’s office.

