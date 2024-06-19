Texas African American Museum celebrates Juneteenth

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the Texas African American Museum marked Juneteenth with an all-day celebration from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. They hosted a free event open to community members to commemorate the monumental day.

“We need more holidays in America, y’all,” said Greg Muckelroy, with the Texas African American Museum Advisory Committee.

Greg Muckelroy shared that it was about time June 19 became a federal holiday, officially declared in 2021 just three years ago.

“The only sad thing about that is, that it should have been recognized 50 years ago, but better late than never,” said Muckelroy.

On June 19, 1865, General Major Gordon Granger announced that all enslaved people were free in Texas, more than two years after the emancipation proclamation.

“We have to continue to stay educated on events that transpired before our existence and even after because our foreparents were slaves and on June 19, 1865 they were freed, so that’s so very important,” said Gloria Washington, Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum.

Texas African American Museum in North Tyler had a great turnout for their Juneteenth event. They invited the community out for a meal, music, games and bounce houses.

“An educational aspect of what Juneteenth is all about, and the comradery that we can share amongst each other,” said Washington.

The museum was also recognizing people with humanitarian awards, those awarded for making a difference in the City of Tyler. The event centered around honoring the holiday and spending time with one another, while enjoying the museum’s rich history.

“Come together and remember all of the trials and tribulations that we went through prior to Juneteenth,” said Muckelroy.

Never forget that the past has led us to the present.

“It’s always important to remember especially historical events and activities and especially things that have affected us as African Americans here in Texas and the United States,” said Muckelroy.

