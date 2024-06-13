Texans warned of false Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher claims

Jun. 12—The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is alerting vulnerable Texas households to a false online claim that TDHCA's Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist is opening.

The false claim proliferating on social media, including Facebook pages and flyers, announces the "Texas Housing Authority" has opened or will be opening the Section 8 waitlist for properties around the state, and requesting individuals to provide information via a fraudulent link or to visit TDHCA's headquarters in person. The Department encourages individuals to not enter their personal information via the link provided on Facebook or other communications.

TDHCA's Section 8/Housing Choice Voucher Program has not opened a waitlist. Any messaging reporting such information is false, and any information provided through the link could possibly be used to harm an individual's personal identifiable information.

Individuals should know the following information related to TDHCA and official state housing authorities' programs: — You will not pay fees to apply for TDHCA or other state housing authorities' housing assistance programs — You should only look for program announcements on official agency websites — You should never provide your Social Security Number, credit card number or other personal information to an unofficial website purporting housing assistance — You should call TDHCA or your local housing authority to see what assistance is available.

Information related to TDHCA programs will be found on the Department's official website, tdhca.texas.gov. Those seeking assistance should visit TDHCA's Help for Texans webpage at https://www.tdhca.texas.gov/help-for-texans.