Texans have right to question Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's 11th-hour deal | Letters

Attorney General Ken Paxton, middle, with his attorneys Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell at his impeachment trial at the Capitol on Tuesday September 5, 2023. (Credit: Jay Janner/American-Statesman)

Re: March 27 column, 'Texas AG Ken Paxton is not a first-time offender who deserves a second chance | Grumet'

(Statesman columnist Bridget) Grumet made good points as to why the state AG should not fall into the deferred prosecution agreement category usually reserved for first-time offenders who made a stupid mistake. Paxton, an experienced attorney, hardly fits this classification.

People have the right to question why the prosecutor’s office, after spending a decade pushing this case due to the legal maneuvering of Paxton’s legal team, dropped the ball at the 11th hour. Lots of tax dollars and hours spent on the case.

A shame, Texans are denied seeing the facts laid out with this pretrial intervention agreement. Let’s hope that the 15 hours of ethics training will bring our illustrious AG around.

Peter Ellis, Austin

Garcia led Statesman with courage

during challenging times for Texas

Re: March 15 article, Statesman executive editor to step down, take top editor role at Houston news outlet

I want to thank Executive Editor Manny Garcia for the courageous leadership he demonstrated at the helm of the Austin American Statesman. I have only lived in Austin for five years, but the Statesman has given me much hope during these challenging times with its excellence in reporting state news that often casts a shadow over Texas. However, as long as we have reporting and a newspaper that reports such stories as Uvalde and other state politics, then I have hope for the future of our state and country.

My mother and grandparents were from Uvalde. Though we are not from the Mexican American community, my mom taught us empathy and gave us a sense of justice. She also told us of some of the racist situations that she and my grandparents were witness to in that town that has such a sweet and lovely countenance of large live oak trees and well-kept lawns. Appearances can be deceiving. I can't help but wonder what would be in those documents that the state has yet to release that we have not already seen? It must be something even more egregious.

The Statesman has experienced and strong journalists who I hope will continue to bring excellence to your dedicated readers. Thank you, Mr. Garcia, and best wishes to you.

Suzanne Wallen, Austin

Parents already have education choices.

Someone should inform Dan Patrick.

Re: March 22 article, 'Abbott is 'vice presidential,' Patrick says touting conservative polices at TPPF conference'

Dan Patrick must have just been released from a time capsule. In his speech to the Texas Public Policy Foundation, he roared that "It is time for the parents of Texas to have the right to send their child to a school of their choice" as his fellow conservatives rose in applause.

Apparently, the Lt. Gov. is not aware that Texas parents already have that "right" as well as a number of 'choices' when considering how to best educate their children. My parents decided to send two daughters and one son to a private school (Catholic) and they made that 'choice' over 70 years ago. The private school option has been a 'choice' for generations of Texas families. Someone should inform Dan.

Promoting vouchers (while failing to invest in the public school system - better teacher pay, upgrading facilities, etc.) is a scathing self-indictment of the Texas Republican party.

I believe it is time for "the parents of Texas" to insist that their state support public schools instead of trying to put them out of business.

Joe Pastusek, Pflugerville

State road tax on electric cars isn't

related to their actual mileage

The 2023 Texas Legislature enacted a regressive tax on battery-only electric cars.

Starting in September, 2023, owners of battery-only electric cars (BECs) are being charged a $200 per year road use tax when registering their cars.

Texas' gasoline road use tax ($0.20 per gallon) is charged when the gasoline is purchased to refuel the car.

At 20 cents per gallon, $200 would be the gas tax charged for 1,000 gallons of gasoline. A car that gets 25 miles per gallon would have to drive 25,000 miles per year to use 1,000 gallons of gasoline. 25,000 miles is way above the average mileage for cars in Texas.

The BEC tax is regressive because it unfairly burdens owners of BECs with a high road tax unrelated to their actual annual mileage.

Can we please get a more equitable way for BEC owners to contribute their fair share of the road use tax?

John Kingman, Austin

How to submit a letter to the editor

Send letters of no more than 150 words by using our online form at https://bit.ly/3Crmkcf or send an email to letters@statesman.com.

We welcome your letters on all topics. Include your name and city of residence; we do not publish anonymous letters.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texans have a right to question Ken Paxton's 11th-hour deal | Letters