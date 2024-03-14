Tex Barry's Coney Island closed for 'major upgrades'; Kev's Ice Cream opens: Taunton Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Taunton area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, Tex Barry's in Taunton has closed temporarily for a renovation project. Plus, we've got St. Patrick's Day and Easter plans, and another seasonal spot opening up for the year.

Let’s dig in:

Janet Wetherell of Fall River makes a Coney dog at Tex Barry's Coney Island in Taunton in this 2023 file photo.

Tex Barry’s closed for ‘major upgrades’

Tex Barry’s Coney Island, 15 Main St., Taunton, is taking a break for some renovations.

“Tex Barry’s has been a Taunton staple for over 60 years now!,” they wrote on March 11 on their Facebook page. “With that said it is time for some major upgrades.”

They said they’re doing a full, “top to bottom” renovation, and that they plan to be closed for 60 to 90 days.

“But don’t worry we still have that classic Tex Barry Diner look!” they wrote.

They concluded with an expression of gratitude for their customers:

“As always thank you for supporting us,” they wrote. “This community is one of a kind!”

St. Patrick’s Day at Torched Kitchen & Bar

You can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Torched Kitchen & Bar, 15 School St., Taunton.

They’ll have drink specials, giveaways, and corned beef and cabbage.

Call 508-386-3077 for more information.

St. Patrick’s Day at Boston Tavern

Boston Tavern, 58 E. Grove St., Middleboro, has plans for St. Patrick’s Day weekend as well.

On Saturday, there will be live entertainment at 2 p.m.; step dancers at 6:30; bagpipes at 7; and Donny Hayes performs at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 17, DJ Jaelle Haze will be there from noon to 10 p.m. There will also be bagpipes at 1 p.m.; step dancers at 5; and bagpipes again at 8:30 p.m.

Times are subject to change, but you can follow Boston Tavern on Facebook for the latest updates.

Kev’s Ice Cream, 478 Middleboro Ave., East Taunton, is now open for the 2024 season.

Kev’s Ice Cream open for the season

Another local seasonal spot has returned!

Kev’s Ice Cream, 478 Middleboro Ave., East Taunton, is now open for the season.

They’re open every day, from noon to 9 p.m., and they’ve got soft serve and hard ice cream, plus homemade waffle cones.

Easter at The Jockey Club

You can make reservations for Easter brunch at The Jockey Club, 115 New State Hwy., Raynham.

There will be seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The menu includes, among other items: homemade cornbread with cinnamon butter; Virginia-baked ham with honey glaze; hickory-smoked pulled pork with house bbq sauce; cinnamon French toast; scrambled eggs; roasted vegetables; and pastries.

At 3 p.m., The Jockey Club’s regular menu will be available.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for children under 8.

To make reservations, call 508-828-9128.

Easter pre-orders at Confectionary Designs

Looking for some sweet or savory treats?

Confectionary Designs, 462 Winthrop St., Rehoboth, is taking Easter pre-orders.

For something savory, they’ve got quiche: choose between spring veggie or ham and gruyere.

Want a little something sweet?

The Easter menu includes: cinnamon buns; pecan sticky buns; sugar cookies; cupcakes; and carrot cake.

Plus, they’ve got key lime cheesecake, which you can also order gluten free.

Pick-ups will be on Saturday, March 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call 774-565-8288.

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related event to share with local foodies? Send us an email at kfontes@heraldnews.com or newsroom@tauntongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Eats: Tex Barry's closed for renovations, "major upgrades"