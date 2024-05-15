Teutopolis, Montrose firefighters honored during awards ceremony, memorial service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Firefighters and their families came to Springfield Tuesday paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s true, not all superheroes wear capes,” Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera, said during a ceremony at the Bank of Springfield Center. “The sacrifice that our fallen brothers willingly and bravely faced echoes through the quarters of time and as a guiding light in our hours of darkness.”

Five firefighters including Larry Peasley, the former fire chief of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District, died in the line of duty this past year. Their names now join the names of others who lost their lives on the Illinois Firefighter Memorial outside the State Capitol. Their family members also received a gold badge in their honor.

“They gave their lives to protect others, to rescue and comfort those experiencing their hardest moments,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois), said during the service. “To all who value selfless service, they will never be forgotten.”

But the service didn’t just honor the fallen. Four firefighters received a Medal of Valor for showing bravery and courage on the job.

Eight received a Medal of Honor, the highest award the state gives to a firefighter who went beyond the call of duty to serve their communities.

“It means a lot,” Lieutenant Brett Repking with the Teutopolis Fire Protection District, and one of the medal recipients, said. “It’s a very big honor. We did it for the community and to help out our community, and we definitely didn’t expect anything like this to come from it, so [we’re] very honored.”

Repking and other members of the Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Protection Districts received that honor for their role responding to a deadly tanker truck crash that led to an anhydrous ammonia leak on Route 40 last year.

“I remember the camaraderie of the guys, the community coming together, how much support we received from the community,” Dan Kocher, a firefighter for Teutopolis, said. “That was a big relief, knowing that the community was behind us as well. The reason we do what we do is for the community.”

Four fire department units received Firefighter Excellence “Unit Citation” Awards. It’s given for an act of service in the line of duty and for displaying teamwork and professionalism.

