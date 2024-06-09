Teton Pass shut down in Wyoming after 'catastrophic' landslide caused it to collapse

Sign and cones indicating that the road ahead is closed.

A mudslide has shut down part of a road that was between Jackson, Wyoming, and the Idaho border.

On Friday, Teton Pass was shut down at 4:15 a.m., after a mudslide came down at milepost 15 and breached both lanes, states a press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon called the landslide "catastrophic" in a post on Facebook on Saturday.

WYDOT geologists and engineers were on the scene on Saturday to "conduct an assessment and develop a long-term solution to rebuild the roadway," Gordon said.

Officials do not have an estimated timeline and do not know when the road will reopen.

"I recognize the impacts this closure has to Teton County residents, regional commuters and the local economy, and we are in direct communication with local officials," Gordon said. "We will continue to provide updates on the road status as additional information becomes available."

Teton Pass closed Thursday

The road was closed because of damage after a landslide occurred at milepost 12.8 on Thursday, according to the press release.

"The movement caused a crack and drop in the road, resulting in unsafe driving conditions," states WYDOT.

Teton Pass was reopened after a temporary patch was placed on the street. Officials said that crews would continue to monitor the patch.

After the mudslide shut down the road a second time this week, crews are taking advantage of the closure to evaluate the patch.

Early reports show signs that there was more movement after repairs were made, but more information will be available after a "more thorough investigation can be completed," states the release.

"If crews deem the section of roadway unsafe for travel, the closure could continue after the cleanup of the mudslide at milepost 15," the release said.

Those who wish to receive updates on the road conditions throughout the state of Wyoming can sign up for can 511 Notify alerts here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Teton pass mudslide: Officials unsure when it will reopen