Testing shows undetectable PFAS in Lafayette, W. Lafayette drinking water

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — "Forever chemicals" that the Environmental Protection Agency requires water suppliers to test for do not register in Lafayette and West Lafayette water supplies and are below the threshold of 4 parts per trillion at Purdue, according to a USA Today report.

“We were happy about that," Lafayette Water Superintendent Steve Moore said. "Everybody’s still scratching their head about what to do. It’s nice for us so far that we haven’t detected this contaminate.”

But if the required testing costs grow, it's possible those costs will be passed along to consumers.

The frequency of the testing will determine how the city will cover the cost, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said.

There are maintenance and rainy-day reserves budgeted for unexpected events. If PFAS testing begins to adversely hit the city budget, then officials might consider passing those costs onto customers, he said.

But that's a discussion for if and when the testing becomes too costly. For now, the city water department's budget can absorb the costs of PFAS testing.

Moore doesn't have an explanation for why the aquifers' waters, which a state-sponsored industrial park in Lebanon wants to tap, have low levels of at least some kinds of PFAS, which are cancer-causing chemicals known as "forever chemicals."

More: Is your water system among hundreds that reported PFAS above new EPA limits? See our map.

“It just means that the aquifer that we’re pulling from so far isn’t contaminated" by the exact types of chemicals the tests are designed to find, Moore said.

The EPA is mandating continued monitoring of water sources throughout the county.

The EPA issues these directives down to the state level, to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Moore said. "Then we get our directives from them at the state level.”

“We will comply with all state and federal laws to keep our water clean, tested and all those things we’re supposed to do,” Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said.

The EPA recently set the acceptable levels, Moore said, and Roswarski said the city will monitor the drinking water as often as the state requires.

So far, Lafayette has tested water from the well heads, as well as after the water is treated but before it's pumped out to customers, Moore said. The PFAS are non-detectible.

“The level they have set is 4 parts per trillion, which is minute. We are below that,” Moore said. “We are at levels that aren’t even detectable.”

“Anything above 4 parts per trillion, water systems are going to be expected to do some type of treatment to remove,” Moore said, explaining he's heard other water company superintendents discuss the challenges of filtering out PFAS.

“You can filter it out," Moore said. "Then you backwash that filter bed. What do you do with that contaminate once you’ve removed it? You don’t really want to put it back in the area, and you don’t want to put it in the ground.

"We monitor it. In every water system there are presence of certain contaminates," Moore said. "And we are below all the maximum contaminate levels.”

The water department's consumer confidence report lists the tests for contaminates and includes how much of each contaminate is found in the water, Moore said. It is available on the city's website and should also be included in this month's water bills.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Undetectable levels of PFAS found in area aquifers, drinking water