Testimony: Driver had 0.18 blood alcohol level after Swan Boat Club crash

Marshella Chidester had a blood alcohol level of 0.18 when police say she plowed an SUV through the wall of Newport's Swan Boat Club during a 3-year-old's circus-themed birthday party on April 20, killing two young siblings and injuring about a dozen others.

This key piece of evidence wasn't revealed until Thursday in Monroe County District Court during a preliminary exam to determine if the case should go to trial. Chidester's lawyer has said his client's medical issues caused the crash.

Drivers can't legally operate a vehicle if their blood alcohol content is 0.08 or higher. A blood alcohol level of 0.17 is considered high when making charging decisions, Monroe County Sheriff Deputy Steven Schmidt testified on Thursday.

In the deputy's body camera footage played during the hearing, Chidester could be heard telling the deputy: "I pulled into the parking lot and I was, I thought I was driving up to the boat club, and evidently I was driving right into the pavilion."

Marshella Chidester, 66, appears in Monroe's district court June 27, 2024 along with her attorney Bill Colovos. Chidester is accused of driving while intoxicated when police say she plowed an SUV through the wall of the boat club during a 3-year-old's circus-themed birthday party on April 20, killing two young siblings and injuring about a dozen others. Colovos has said Chidester's medical condition caused the crash.

Chidester said she doesn't remember anything once she got to the parking lot, telling the Schmidt in the footage that she has seizures that could cause lapses in memory.

Schmidt asked how intoxicated she was, on a scale of 1 to 10. Chidester answered 7.

He then asked whether she should be driving.

"I wouldn't want to drive," Chidester responded.

Monroe County Prosecutor Jeffery Yorkey's has argued Chidester was intoxicated when she slammed the SUV into the birthday party, but had not publicly released her specific blood alcohol test results prior to Thursday. But Bill Colovos, Chidester's lawyer, said a medical issue, not alcohol, caused the crash. Chidester suffers from neuropathy and "blacked out" from a seizure and only had one glass of wine that day, he said.

The high-profile case has been marked by public opinions surrounding Chidester's drinking habits. When Chidester was arraigned in court on April 23, three days after the tragedy, Dodds’ loved ones and community members interrupted Colovos numerous times with statements, including “she was drunk.”

And a group of victims including Dodds are suing both Chidester and Verna's Tavern in Monroe County Circuit Court, where Chidester had allegedly been drinking at prior to the fatal crash. A family member of the bar's owner had told the Free Press that the woman only had one glass of wine at the business.

Chidester was charged with eight crimes related to the crash, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death.

Among the victims include Zayn Phillips, 4, and Alanah Phillips, 8, who were killed. Their mother Mariah Dodds was injured but survived along with her 11-year-old son, who suffered broken legs, ribs and a skull fracture. Dodds suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at asahouri@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Deputy: Driver had 0.18 blood alcohol level after Swan Boat Club crash