Testimony could wrap up in Karen Read murder trial as defense set to call final witnesses

Testimony could wrap up in the Karen Read murder trial as the defense set is to call its final witnesses to the stand.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder in the death of John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Prosecutors say Read backed over O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV and left him for dead in a snowstorm outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022 after a night of heavy drinking. The defense aims to prove that O’Keefe was murdered by someone inside the home and then tossed into the snow.

After 68 witnesses, the prosecution rested on Friday in the Karen Read murder trial. The defense began its presentation to the jury after the judge denied their request to immediately find Read not guilty.

The defense says it’s going to call three witnesses today, a pathologist, and two accident reconstruction experts. Attorney David Yanetti tells Boston 25 that closing arguments could happen as early as Tuesday.

Prosecution rests, defense calls plow driver, dog bite expert to stand in Karen Read murder trial

The jury heard from Dr, Maria Russel who is a recently retired ER Doctor and forensic pathologist. She testified that the injuries to John O’Keefe’s body were consistent with an animal attack, possibly a large dog.

However, under cross-examination, she said she was aware that O’keefe’s closing swabs tested negative for canine DNA.

The jury also heard from Brian “Lucky” Loughran who works for the town of Canton and was plowing overnight on January 29, 2022.

He testified that when he passed by 34 Fairview at 2:45 a.m. and then 30 minutes later, he did not see a body on he front lawn but did see a car parked in the front of the house.

The defense says this testimony from one of the first witnesses that morning was incredibly important to prove the theory.

Defense Attorney David Yanetti says he found the plow driver two weeks after O’keefe’s death, while he claims the prosecution didn;t interview him until a year and a half later.

“He should be the number one witness for an honest prosecution,” Yanetti said. “The prosecution should’ve been trying to find out who plowed the street on a night when there was an absolute blizzard somebody had to and did they see a body in the lawn. Is our theory correct? Apparently they didn’t care. We did.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

