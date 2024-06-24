Testimony continues in sex trafficking case centered around Red Roof Inn

Testimony continues in a groundbreaking sex trafficking trial, centered around Red Roof Inn and other related corporate entities.

Jurors heard testimony from a retired special F.B.I agent in federal court Monday morning.

He described what he witnessed at two Red Roof Inn locations while he was on the agency’s Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Taskforce also known as MATCH.

He told jurors his team initiated undercover prostitution stings, conducted surveillance often, and, in some cases, made arrests.

He said the task force conducted similar operations at other hotels. Jurors also heard the retired special agent discuss sex trafficking training that he says his team offered to Red Roof Inn staff, but employees passed up on.

Eleven survivors who are suing the Red Roof Inn and other related corporate entities say they were forced to have sex with numerous men and physically abused. They say it happened from 2009 to 2018.

They claim the national hotel brand knowingly profited from sex trafficking. Red Roof Inn denies all the allegations and says it condemns sex trafficking in all forms.

The civil trial began earlier this month and is set to last for four weeks. So far, jurors have heard testimony from some of the plaintiffs, former employees, several deposition videos and more.

It’s unclear if or when attorneys for the Red Roof Inn will bring forth witnesses.

