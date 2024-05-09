Testimony continues in Justin Schuback Trial

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday marks day four in the courtroom for the trial of Old Forge resident Justin Schuback, accused of robbing and killing the owner of a Lackawanna County restaurant.

Justin Schuback’s cellmate, Carlos Perez, was the first witness called to the stand Thursday morning.

Perez testified that on one evening, both he and Schuback consumed a Suboxone pill, typically used to curb narcotic cravings, and spent the night discussing various topics.

During the conversation, Schuback confessed to being responsible for Robert Baron’s death, implicating himself in a robbery and disclosing that he used a metal object as a weapon.

He did not specify the object’s role in the murder, but mentioned that the crime scene was messy and expressed concern about forensic detection of blood stains.

Schuback also revealed that he hid Baron Sr.’s body in a baseball field near his property.

The defense challenged Perez’s credibility, suggesting Schuback’s drug-induced state could affect his reliability.

New books on the block in Wilkes-Barre book drive

The prosecution then presented Renee Coolbaugh, a forensic scientist with the Pennsylvania State Police, who detailed items submitted for blood evidence analysis, including a mop bucket handle swab and a $100 bill.

Detective Sheryl Turner from the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office discussed her role in digital forensics, revealing Schuback’s phone searches, including one about a successful bank robber.

She also testified about Baron Jr.’s hesitance to surrender his phone, which contained drug-related content and deleted text messages.

Thomas Davis, Chief Detective at the Lackawanna County DA’s office, testified about the search area for Baron Sr.’s body, identified as Pegnotti Park, and its surrounding areas in Old Forge.

Corporal Gregory Allen, involved with the case since June 2022 and part of the CIA unit at PSP, described his interactions with the Baron family and the strategic use of a wiretap in approaching Schuback.

Allen’s testimony included playing a wiretap clip from an interview conducted at Schuback’s residence, aiming to trick Schuback into talking by pretending Baron Jr. was still a suspect.

Allen noted Schuback’s suspicions about being framed due to his presence near the crime scene two weeks prior and discussed Baron Sr.’s reserved nature and Schuback’s limited interaction with him.

This trial will pick back up on Friday morning. Stay with 28/22 News for updates on this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.