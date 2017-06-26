We Test Ride the Vanderhall Venice Three-Wheeler

Vanderhall Motor Works Venice Roadster – Ride Drive (?) Review

Sometimes, three wheels is better than four

Photography by Vanderhall

Not too long ago RideApart first told you about Vanderhall Motor Works, a Utah-based company making three-wheeled vehicles. But actually, the company has been around for a few years and its newly released Venice Roadster is the company's second generation of this type vehicle. The quick and compact three-wheeled machine can outperform many sports cars, and can stop in a shorter distance than many sportbikes. Is it a car, or is it a motorcycle? It all depends on who you ask.

Legally, since it has less than four wheels, it's considered to be a motorcycle in the state of California (where we tested it). The motorcycle classification is basically why it exists. Small manufacturers can't afford to jump through all the regulatory hoops, including installing airbags, crash testing prototypes, and meeting strict federal safety standards that major automobile manufacturers must do with four-wheeled vehicles. Two and three wheelers aren't burdened with these costly requirements.

The odds are that the Venice won't be classed as a motorcycle for long. Polaris, which produces the incredibly popular Slingshot, has been pushing hard to see US states adopt a new three-wheeler classification for such vehicles. But in the meantime, being a motorcycle under the law also has another major advantage: it's eligible to drive in the “diamond” lane of many highways in busy urban areas.

State laws regarding licensing and helmet requirements vary widely. In some jurisdictions you may be required to have a motorcycle endorsement, in others not. Same with helmets.

We recently had an opportunity to drive this sporty open-air vehicle, which offers side-by-side seating for two, in and around Malibu, California. As luck would have it, it was on a sunny day with perfect weather! Designed and hand-built by Vanderhall Motor Works of Provo, Utah, the Venice Roadster is called an “autocycle” by its makers. The front wheels are powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter GM engine with variable valve timing and fuel injection. Vanderhall’s patented, mono-aluminum chassis is wrapped within a composite body shell.

Its turbocharged engine idles well in traffic, yet really comes alive when the pedal is floored. It pulls strongly up to redline in an exciting burst of speed. Exhaust sounds are well muted, but the hissing from the wastegate is readily heard while driving. We'd prefer to hear a bit more exhaust note as well. According to the manufacturer, the horsepower-to-weight ratio is 6.875 pounds per HP. This puts the (claimed) 1375-lbs Venice’s power-to-weight ratio well within the muscle-car zone. It is said to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in under 5 seconds, and although we didn't have it instrumented, we fully believe it. This thing zips!