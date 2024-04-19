Tesla's newsy week, and is fintech having a moment?

It's been more than a minute since Tesla went public, but the EV company was inescapable on TechCrunch this week. From layoffs to pricing changes and more, it was a week dyed deeply in Tesla colors so we had to chat through the latest.

But that was just one element of what we got into on Equity this week. We also dug into Mary Ann's reporting about Ramp's latest round -- and up valuation -- that fit neatly next to Rippling's own impending fundraise. If you are handling money, it's a good time to be a startup.

The team also dug into Cherub, which wants to connect investors and founders, Maven Ventures' consumer investing push, and touched on what Mercury is up to. All told, we were fortunate to have Kirsten Korosec along with us this week given the sheer volume, and diversity of transportation news to chew through, especially as it relates to Tesla.

Equity is back tomorrow with a special interview between Mary Ann and Notable Capital's Hans Tung, so stay tuned! Until then, hit play and let's have some fun.

