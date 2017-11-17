Tesla Unveils World's Fastest Production Car In Surprise Announcement

Tesla on Thursday night unveiled its electric semi truck, but the massive new vehicle was overshadowed by what it was hauling inside.

When the truck’s tailgate came down, out rolled a new and previously unannounced Tesla Roadster, which company CEO Elon Musk called the fastest production car in the world.

“The point of doing this is just to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars,” he said. “Driving a gasoline sports car is going to feel like a steam engine with a side of quiche.”

Close up video of Tesla Roadster launching from zero pic.twitter.com/6FziM9M755 — David Hodge (@DavidHodge) November 17, 2017

The base model will go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, making it the first to break that mark in under 2 seconds, and go from 0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds, making it the fastest in that category as well, Musk said.

The four-seat convertible will also do the quarter mile in 8.9 seconds, which would be another record for a production car.

0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 sec pic.twitter.com/xTOTDGuwQj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2017

Musk didn’t give the top speed but said it would be above 250 mph, and added that the 200 kilowatt-hour battery pack would give it a range of 620 miles on a single charge.

The car will be available in 2020 with a starting price of $200,000, which The Verge notes might be a bargain as the only currently comparable cars on the market start at around $1 million.