Tesla provides alert, coordinates to fatal crash in El Dorado County

(FOX40.COM) — A man in his 40s died on Tuesday in El Dorado County after his vehicle plummeted down a hillside along Highway 50, according to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.

The vehicle, a Tesla, reported the crash to the man’s wife, sending information that it had been damaged in an accident and was unable to move, officials said.

The woman contacted first responders, and Engine 17, Medic 17, CAL FIRE Engine 2761 and Division 8102 raced to the area of Highway 50 and Outer Limits Road where the crash occurred.

After initially struggling to locate the exact crash site, Engine 17 was able to use the latitude and longitude coordinates provided by the vehicle to locate it.

The vehicle was found 300 feet below Highway 50 and the driver seemed to have been ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

“Cal Fire/CCC Tahoe Handcrew 2, which was in the area and heard the call dispatched, stopped to assist,” the El Dorado County Fire Protection District wrote. “A big thanks to the crew for adding 14 additional personnel to a labor-intensive scene.”

