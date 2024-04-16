Tesla police units: Anaheim PD says it has 6 ready for patrol duty
The department now has six Tesla Model Y's ready for patrol duty.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
Tesla recently announced new seats for the Model S Plaid, which should make it less jarring to drive at its limits.
Tesla is dropping prices of unsold Model Y SUVs in the U.S. by thousands of dollars in an attempt to clear out an unprecedented backlog of inventory. Many long-range and performance Model Ys are now selling for $5,000 less than their original price, while rear-wheel drive versions are seeing even bigger cuts of more than $7,000. The discounts come as Tesla once again made far more vehicles than it sold in the last quarter.
Tesla is cutting prices on the Model Y after a disappointing quarter that saw it produce more vehicles than it delivered.
Tesla delivered far fewer EVs than expected in the first three months of 2024.
Owners of aging EVs aren't exactly flush with options if something breaks after the original warranty expires. One Bay Area startup called Amber thinks it can help them navigate that minefield, starting with Tesla owners. The company, founded in early 2023, announced Wednesday it has launched a new aftermarket warranty product called AmberCare for Model Y, 3, S and X owners.
Tesla has announced a large reduction in staff on the heels of a disappointing Q1 delivery report, following in the footsteps of legacy automakers and pure-play EV makers, and analysts are divided on what it means.
Tesla has halted Cybertruck deliveries, telling owners that there has been an "unexpected delay regarding the preparation of your vehicle."
