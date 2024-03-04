Tesla plunges off overpass, catches fire after landing on 134 Freeway

Two men were left in serious condition after the Tesla they were traveling in went off an overpass and burst into flames on the 134 Freeway in the Griffith Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. when the car drove through a barrier on the Riverside Drive overpass and landed on the center divider of the freeway below, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

Two men were seriously injured in a fiery crash in the Griffith Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on March 3, 2024.

Two men, aged 65 and 60 managed to exit the vehicle, which eventually burst into flames.

The unidentified men were taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, the Fire Department stated.

The crash closed several lanes on the 134 Freeway while crews responded to the fire.

As of 4:30 a.m., three lanes on the westbound side remained closed, the California Highway Patrol posted on X, formerly Twitter. The eastbound lanes were open.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

