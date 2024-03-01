Tesla opens first dealership in Bucks County

Tesla has opened a Warminster showroom, its first for electric-powered vehicles in Bucks County.

The new dealership is at 700 N. York Road, across the street from Archbishop Wood High School.

It is the sixth Tesla dealership to open in the Philadelphia metropolitan area with others located in Devon, King of Prussia and West Chester in Pennsylvania and in Cherry Hill and Princeton, New Jersey.

Tesla has opened its sixth dealership in the Delaware Valley at 700 York Road in Warminster.

Drake Motor Partners PA LLC of Denver, Colorado, is the owner of the property and sought township approval for the Tesla dealership and repair center at the 9-acre site, including an existing 45,770 square-foot store that now serves as the dealership. The site had previously been used for a grocery store and retail use.

A Lidl supermarket was planned but that proposal did not proceed.

Tesla will offer vehicle sales and service but there is no auto body repair proposed at the dealership. "With the exception of limited automobiles available for sale and delivery to customers, there will be no outdoor storage of goods or equipment."

A new Tesla dealership has opened at 700 York Road in Warminster.

More: How to save money when your car insurance increases

Tesla has not yet had a grand opening for the dealership but it is in operation, 9 am. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, according to the website.

Tesla media relations could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Tesla opens newest Delaware Valley dealership in Warminster