Tesla Model 3 vs. Model Y

The Model Y is expected to go into production in the second half of 2017 and launch in 2018.

The Tesla Model Y is finally being prepped for launch and is expected to be a crossover version of the company’s mass-market car — the Model 3 according to a report. The Model Y has been in the works since at least July 2016, when the company’s CEO Elon Musk mentioned it in a tweet only to delete it later.

The Model Y is expected to not just add variety to Tesla’s lineup of cars, but it is also expected to come with a slew of features, such as Falcon style wing doors, which will not be offered on the Model 3.

The Model Y is expected to launch in late 2018. However, the Model 3 has already gone into production and Tesla is expected to start delivering the car by late 2017 or early 2018.

Read: Model 3 Production Begins Feb. 20

Let’s compare the two cars and find out how they fare in terms of features:

Autonomy

The major USP of Tesla cars, apart from their being eco-friendly is autonomy. The company’s hardware and software development has been inching towards autonomy for long. Even after the Autopilot 2.0 update, its cars still remain semi-autonomous. While the Model 3 is semi-autonomous, the Model Y is expected to have full autonomy, although, customers would have to shell out $8,000 on the top of the price of the car to avail the feature.

Design

In terms of design, the Model 3 and Model Y are expected to belong to different categories — the Model 3 is a sedan, while the Model Y is expected to be crossover. The Model Y can be called a mix of Model X and the Model 3.

Another expected design feature is that the Model Y will have a larger cargo space as the second row of seats in the car are speculated to be foldable, providing consumers with around 88 cubic feet of interior storage.

Falcon style wing doors

The Falcon style wing doors, which open upwards, have been a repeatedly requested feature on Tesla vehicles. Both Model 3 and Model Y are expected to have the feature.

Range on a single charge

While the Model 3 will run 215 miles on a full charge, the Model Y is expected to run 238 miles on a single charge.

Read: Tesla 2017 Roadmap

Dashboard

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has indicated that both the cars will have a dashboard, which “feels like a spaceship.”

Solar Roof

This might be the biggest difference between the two cars — If you own the Model 3, you might have to charge it at a Tesla Supercharger station, however if you own a Model Y, you might not need to do so, since the car is expected to come with a solar roof, which would charge the engine.

Related Articles