Tesla Model 3: Four Most Appealing Features

Tesla announced it will livestream the deliveries of the first Model 3 cars this Friday.

You’ll be able to watch Elon Musk's company hand over its Model 3 sedan to new owners. Earlier this month, Musk tweeted Tesla would hold a "party for first 30 customers” on July 28.

The event should put Tesla fans at ease, since the company’s second car, the Model X, was delayed by more than a year. It should especially be a relief for the others who have already reserved a car and are expecting to have it delivered next year.

How To Livestream The Tesla Model 3 Event

The event will take place in Fremont, California, where Tesla’s manufacturing plant is, and will begin at 11:45 p.m. EDT on Friday. You can click here to watch the livestream of the event or you can go to Tesla’s homepage.

Most Interesting Tesla Model 3 Features

Musk previously said the Model 3 will be a smaller and affordable version of the Model S, which has more “advanced technology.”

“Model 3 is like a BMW 3 series or Audi A4. Model S is like BMW 5 and 6 series, but much faster, more storage space + Autopilot,” the Tesla CEO added about the car.

According to Tesla’s site, the Model 3 “is smaller, simpler, and will come with far fewer options than Model S, but it makes driving feel effortless and offers a good range of at least 215 miles for our starting model.” The vehicle will be able to fit five passengers.

Tesla Model 3 Dashboard

The Model 3 is expected to come with a glass roof windshield. It will also sport a “spaceship” dashboard, Musk previously said on Twitter. The company reportedly partnered with LG for the dashboard. Some images of the Model 3’s dashboard were posted online in the spring. The photos show a navigation screen on a curved platform. However, Musk assured that steering system was not the final one.

The car will only be customized by wheel type and color.

“We’ve kept the initial configurations of the Model 3 very simple. A big mistake we made with the X, which is primarily my responsibility — there was way too much complexity right at the beginning. That was very foolish,” Musk said in June, according the Guardian.

Tesla Model 3 Key

Some rumors suggest the Model 3 might not have a car key and could work with a card instead. That idea surfaced after a video showed Tesla’s vice-president of engineering entering the car by putting a card-sized booklet into its center-console.

You can see the alleged booklet, which is said to have a small RFID card, resting in this car:

Earlier this month Musk tweeted a picture of the Model 3.

Back in March, Musk shared a clip of the candidate version of the Model 3 taking its first drive.

Tesla Model 3 Price

The Model 3 will be priced at $35,000, less than the Model S. Tesla will offer semi and fully autonomous versions of the vehicle. The fully autonomous model with Autopilot 2.0 will cost about $50,000.

Those interested in buying a Model 3 can reserve the car for $1,000 on Tesla’s site. If you make a reservation now, you’ll probably get your car around mid-2018 or later, according to the company’s website.

Tesla is aiming to increase the production of Model 3 vehicles to 10,000 cars per week by 2018, according to the Washington Post. The Model 3 is Tesla’s first mass-market vehicle. Back in 2015, Tesla only produced a total of 84,000 vehicles, a small number compared to companies like General Motors which produced more than 10 million cars.

Tesla Superchargers

With the hype over the Model 3, Tesla announced it plans to install more superchargers. The company set a goal of reaching 10,000 superchargers by the end of this year. As of now, there are 5,000 superchargers worldwide for Tesla car owners. The new superchargers will be built near busy roads and will be made big enough to fit multiple cars. Musk also announced Tesla plans to disconnect “almost all” its superchargers from the electricity grid and that they “are being converted to solar/battery power.”

