Tesla losing hundreds of millions of euros due to power cut

Cars belonging to employees of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg parked outside the factory. Production at the Tesla car factory in Gruenheide is at a standstill due to a power outage following an arson attack on a high-voltage pylon. The police are investigating suspected arson following a power failure on 5 March morning. Patrick Pleul/dpa

The US electric car manufacturer Tesla said on Wednesday that downtime at its suburban Berlin factory stemming from a production stoppage after an attack on its power supply has resulted in several hundred million euros in damage.

"This means economic damage in the high nine-figure range for us," said plant manager André Thierig.

The costs stem from the number of vehicles which cannot be produced during the power outage and therefore cannot be sold, Thierig told dpa.

The plant manager reckoned that more than 1,000 cars per day would be lost and assumed that production would be cancelled for at least this week.

Tesla's Model Y is manufactured in Grünheide near Berlin - the only manufacturing plant the US e-car giant, which is owned by Elon Musk, has in Europe.

The cars sell for between around €45,000 euros ($48,900) and just under €60,000. Unknown perpetrators had set fire to an electricity pylon, which is also responsible for supplying power to the Tesla factory. Tesla expects production to be cancelled for a few more days.