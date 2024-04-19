Tesla is recalling Cybertrucks because their accelerator pedals could get stuck

Tesla has issued a recall for around 3,878 Cybertruck vehicles, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice has revealed. Apparently, the cover of the truck's accelerator pedal could get dislodged and trapped by the interior rim. Based on videos going around showing the problem, a faulty accelerator cover could slide up due to excessive lubricant, jamming one end into a crevice while it's still also attached to the pedal itself. That means the vehicle could get stuck accelerating in full power even after the driver lifts their foot.

Tesla said in the notice that it will replace and repair the pedals as needed free of charge. The automaker will send notices to owners of recalled Cybertrucks in June, but affected drivers who want their vehicles to be fixed as soon as possible can also call the company's customer service number at +1-877-798-3752. If asked for reference, they can say that the recall service number for their issue is SB-24-33-003.

Cybertruck buyers were recently informed that their deliveries had been delayed and were reportedly told that Tesla was going to issue a recall over a problem with the vehicle's accelerator. It followed an earnings call earlier this month, wherein the company revealed that it experienced its first year-over-year drop in deliveries since 2020. Tesla didn't share how many Cybertrucks it shipped exactly, but its shipments were down 20 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and eight percent compared to the same period a year ago. A couple of weeks later, reports came out that the company is laying off more than 10 percent of its workforce to reduce costs and increase productivity. While all that information only came out over the past month, Tesla has been expecting a leaner year from the start, with Elon Musk previously warning shareholders that they will likely see "notably lower" sales growth for 2024.