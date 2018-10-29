Tesla Includes Model 3 Performance Upgrade as Standard on Top Version

From Car and Driver

Tesla's prices are almost as volatile as its traded stock. In its latest change, the electric-car company has made a $5000 option package on the Model 3 standard without any price increase to the model.



Earlier this month, Tesla introduced the Model 3 Mid Range for $46,200, only to increase the price by $1000 several days later while decreasing the Long Range trim by the same amount, to $54,200. Currently, the $47,200 Mid Range is the most affordable new Tesla, a mid-spec, rear-wheel-drive version that achieves 260 miles of EPA-estimated range.

The most expensive Model 3, the Dual Motor Performance with all-wheel drive and a 310-mile estimated range, still starts at $65,200 but now includes the Performance Upgrade, which until last Friday cost $5000 extra. That package brings 20-inch wheels on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, upgraded brakes, a 10-mph increase in top speed to 155 mph, a carbon-fiber spoiler, aluminum pedals, and a lowered suspension. The change would have made the $77,700 Model 3 Performance we just tested cost a mere $72,700.





After buyers awaiting delivery complained to Elon Musk on Twitter about the sudden change, the CEO agreed to refund them $5000 or offer free Supercharging for the entirety of ownership. On August 1, Tesla offered free "unlimited" Supercharging to all current Model 3 Performance owners, whether it's an all-wheel-drive version or the now discontinued rear-wheel-drive model, and allowed them to gift new buyers the same benefit under the company's referral program. That benefit for new buyers ended in September. The Model 3 is no longer available with included Supercharging.





