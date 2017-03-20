Tesla Discontinues Base 60 kWh Model S Trim Level Ahead of Model 3 Launch

From Road & Track

As production starts to ramp up for the highly anticipated Model 3 sedan, Tesla wants to make sure it can separate its more cost-effective cars with its more premium ones. So, to do that, it will discontinue the cheapest Model S battery trim level effective next month.

According to a report by Electrek, potential Tesla buyers have begun to receive emails from the electric car maker stating it will cease production of the Model S 60 and Model S 60D. If you remember correctly, the 60-level Model S was simply a 75-level trim that was software locked to 60 kWh of battery capacity. It had a range of just 218 miles, and a base price of $68,000.

The Model S 60 mainly served as a basement-level trim for those too impatient to wait until the release of the more affordable Model 3. But since the Model 3 is almost here, it seems Tesla thinks the 60 has served its purpose, and needs to make room.

According to Electrek, the last day customers can order a Model S 60 or 60D is April 16th, 2017. If you don't want to pay six-figure prices, but still want that premium Tesla experience, you better act fast.

