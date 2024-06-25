Tesla Cybertrucks recalled over issues with windshield wiper, trim

The Cybertruck was introduced on November 21, 2019, at an event in Los Angeles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it faces two recalls this week. File Photo courtesy Tesla/UPI

June 25 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued two recalls of more than 11,000 Tesla Cybertrucks for a malfunctioning windshield wiper and trim in the truck at could come detached.

According to a release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,688 trucks are part of the windshield recall. The problem caused concerns that it could reduce the visibility of the driver.

Tesla said in the NHTSA document, the company learned in February of early problems resulting from the windshield wiper. The company conducted a targeted test that confirmed the issue.

The second recall covers 11,338 vehicles. The NHTSA said the bed trim, known as the sail applique that is attached to the Cybertruck with adhesive, may not have been installed "according to specifications, which may cause the sail applique to become loose or separate from the vehicle."

The report said if the applique separates from the vehicle while driving, it could create a road hazard for following drivers and increase the risk of injuries and collision.

"A loose applique may create a detectable noise inside the cabin," the report said. "Separately, the customer may observe the applique coming loose or separating from the vehicle."

The recalls come on the heels of an April recall for nearly 4,000 of the troubled vehicles over the risk of a jammed accelerator pedal.