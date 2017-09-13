Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 69-year-old mother Maye dazzles at New York Fashion Week

Maye Musk went out with a bang at New York Fashion Week!

The 69-year-old mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk hit her last Spring 2018 runway at the Zero + Maria Cornejo show on Tuesday looking absolutely flawless in a striped satin top tucked into matching pants and some leather slides. Maye, who has been modeling for five decades, dazzled with minimal makeup (only a hint of blush accenting her cheeks) and her short, shiny white hair parted to the side.

After the show, the Canadian-born beauty took to Instagram to share a snapshot from the show while promising that this is only the beginning.





"Closing @zeromcornejo runway show. A great way to end #nyfw #model#justgettingstarted," Maye captioned the snap.

Earlier this week, she made a statement by opening the Concept Korea in a shirt that boldly read "Perfect Imperfect" on the front. Also closing the show, she sported a ruffled maxi dress.

The grandmother of ten spoke to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, revealing that she would've never imagined she'd be in the industry years later after beginning as a teen model.

"When I started modeling at 15, I was told it would all be over by 18. So, this is a complete surprise, a happy surprise at 69," she said.

With her beauty -- both inside and out -- it's no surprise that Maye is just as in-demand as models half her age. For more on her NYFW runway looks, check out the slideshow above.

