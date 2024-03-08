Teska, McCullough vie for GOP nod in Warren County House seat

Mar. 8—Two Warren County Republicans who have never held public office are hoping for their party's nomination this March to replace incumbent, term-limited Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, in the Ohio House.

The Republican House District 55 candidates are Clearcreek Twp.'s Michelle Teska, owner of a local senior care business, and Franklin's Ben McCullough, a Department of Defense contractor and sergeant first class in the U.S. Army Reserve who was a Democratic candidate for the Ohio House nearly 20 years ago.

The victor will go on to face Democrat Laura Marie Davis this November.

The district heavily favors Republican candidates and occupies the northwest, northeast, and southeast quadrants of Warren County, leaving out Mason, Lebanon, and the majority of the southwest and central chunks of the county.

Ohio House representatives make $63,007 per year, plus more if they are elected to leadership positions.

Michelle Teska

Teska describes herself as a Christian, wife, mother, small-business owner and a proud conservative, "both socially and fiscally."

The 15-year resident of Clearkcreek Twp. boasts 25 years of private-sector experience in sales, including a stretch as National Sales Manager for Cox Media Group Ohio. CMG Ohio is the parent company of WHIO-TV, and was formerly the parent company of this newspaper, which now operates as Cox First Media.

Today and since 2011, Teska owns and operates Golden Heart Senior Care, an in-home care provider that services broad stretches of the Miami Valley.

"As a state representative, I will bring years of valuable experience working with people and understanding the impact an intrusive government can have on private enterprise," Teska told this news outlet. "As a small business owner, I want to promote small businesses and eliminate government bureaucracy that hinders Ohioans from owning their own businesses."

On her website, Teska said that she'd work tirelessly to "reduce bureaucratic red tape that hinders small business growth." She said lower taxes could unlock the full potential of the economy because it would give individuals and businesses a greater ability to invest and spend. "Everyone benefits," she said.

Teska said she'd support a limited government and would support eliminating the state income tax, a huge revenue provider for the state commonly targeted by business-friendly Republicans. Such proposals have yet to get over the line here in Ohio.

In a similar vein, Teska told this news organization that she supports school choice and the recently-passed Republican bill to provide universal school vouchers to families in order to send their children to private schools.

Teska said she's "pro-Constitution, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life and pro-veterans."

She noted that she has volunteered with community organizations and anti-abortion groups. She said she'd ensure that state dollars are not directed toward Planned Parenthood or other abortion providers, particularly following Ohioans' passage of Issue 1 last November. She has received the endorsement of Warren County Right to Life.

Teska said she does not support recreational marijuana, also passed by Ohioans in November, and would support legislation that would make recreational marijuana illegal once more.

Teska is endorsed by Lipps, the incumbent she hopes to replace, and Warren County's incumbent state Sen. Steve Wilson, R-Maineville.

Ben McCullough

McCullough, a resident of Franklin since 2019, is currently part of an Army Reserve unit based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He says that he's a solider, not a politician, and that his allegiances lie with his would-be constituents.

"My sole purpose is to serve the people of Warren County and do what is best for our state. For far too long, our statehouse has been consumed by divisive issues that truthfully do little to enhance the lives of everyday Ohioans," McCullough told this news organization.

In 2006, as a 19-year-old, McCullough ran a nearly-successful Ohio House campaign as a Democrat in his hometown in northwest Ohio. He lost by about 4,000 votes and proceeded to stay out of politics until this campaign, he said.

"Honestly, my values I have now are the same as I had back in 2006 when I was 19 years old," McCullough said in an interview. "What's changed, just like it was for hundreds and thousands of Ohioans, is the political ground beneath our feet."

McCullough said he grew up in rural Williams County with traditional values that used to jive with the Democratic Party's platform — small government, belief in protecting life, and a fierce support for the Second Amendment — but gradually felt like the party distanced itself from people like him.

He said he's voted for major candidates in both parties throughout his life but became an officially registered Republican in 2020.

McCullough said his top priorities would be to modernize Ohio's economy, provide tax relief for working and middle-class Ohioans, and address a lack of affordable housing throughout the state.

He said he supports income and property tax deductions but stopped short of immediately calling for the elimination of the state income tax. On education, he expressed his belief that competition would benefit Ohio's education system overall.

On abortion, McCullough said he's a firm believer in the sanctity of life from conception, but noted that he'd like to promote a cultural shift rather than a purely legislative one to advance the conservative cause.

"From conception to death, every human deserves dignity, respect, and the opportunity to thrive," said McCullough. "We must also acknowledge legislation alone cannot fully resolve the complex issue of abortion. Instead, fostering a culture that genuinely cares for life at all stages is crucial. We can do this by supporting struggling families, providing resources for young parents, and simplifying and improving the adoption process."

McCullough said he respected Ohioans' choice to legalize recreational marijuana and said the legislature "must demonstrate a commitment to respecting the voters' wishes" while ensuring a safe industry.

