Terry Blair dead, woman recalls living with serial killer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convicted Kansas City serial killer, who was serving six life sentences in prison, died while in custody over the weekend.

Terry Blair, 62, was serving time at the Potosi Correctional Center for six counts of murder in Jackson County. The investigation into the serial killings was profiled on the show “First 48.” in early 2005. Only through that show did Vereenia Weekley discover who the man she was living with in 2004 really was.

Weekley ran away from home at age 16. She says a classmate connected her with a 42 year old man who allowed her to stay with him on Prospect Avenue.

In September of that year a neighbor would find the bodies of two women in a garage nearby.

“I didn’t know what he was doing though. I look back now as an adult like that garage situation it was just a weird feeling,” Weekley said in an exclusive interview with FOX4 Tuesday.

She remembers the dark apartment and her encounters with Terry Blair.

“One time we were – you know – and I got choked. Not real long, but for a hot second. I looked at him, like what you doing and then he snapped out,’ she recalled.

After less than a month she returned home and to school.

“I remember her coming to school talking about how her mom died. But it didn’t dawn on me that I was with the guy,” Weekley said about her friend, a daughter of Anna Ewing.

Ewing and five other women were found murdered between 24th and 29th on Prospect or just off of it in early September of 2004. A man called 911 over the course of multiple days letting police know where to find the victims.

Police eventually centered their investigation on Blair who had recently gotten out of prison after more than 20 years for killing the mother of his child, allegedly because he was angry with her for prostitution. Most of the victims in 2004 had known ties to sex work.

Blair was found guilty in 2008 and given six life sentences for the murders.

Weekley hadn’t heard of Blair’s death over the weekend when we reached her Tuesday out of state. But her thoughts aren’t with the convicted serial killer.

“I feel for the families, definitely my classmate my friend. He murdered her mom. That’s where my pain my sadness comes from, knowing that I got away but her momma didn’t,” Weekley said.

Families of a lot of the victims shared those same sentiments on social media. As for Blair’s family, many of them won’t be able to attend any possible funeral services for him this week. Several are behind bars for separate murders themselves.

