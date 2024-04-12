‘Terrorizing our communities’: New bill targets retail theft, property damage

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria, who represents the 27th District, had her legislature, Assembly Bill 1960, unanimously passed through the Assembly Public Safety Committee.

Soria, a former Fresno City Councilmember, says AB 1960 will play a major role in targeting retail theft, especially operations that damage property.

“(It) helps us move in a step to help combat retail theft and go after these folks that are really terrorizing our communities,” said Soria.

One of the latest high-profile instances of destructive retail theft was at the Lululemon store at Fresno’s Fig Garden Village on March 23. Fresno Police, which released surveillance video of the incident, say a man smashed his pickup through the front of the store before he grabbed thousands of dollars in merchandise and sped off.

In the video, he could be seen running from display to display as he grabbed all merchandise in sight—merchandise he would toss into the truck bed.

“Thank god in this last incident that happened at Lululemon there were no employees present. But I can’t imagine you know, being an employee and witnessing a whole vehicle going through the glass doors,” said the assemblywoman.

Fast forward a few weeks later, the damage is repaired at the store, with much of the glass and sliding doors destroyed, replaced by a wall and a single doorway. But still, police continue to search for the suspect.

It is just one of many examples of retail theft and smash-and-grab operations throughout the region and statewide in the past few years.

Soria says AB 1960 would provide real change to the rising thefts, as it would add a year of jail time to felony retail crimes for each “tier” hit. Tiers would include total property damage and losses due to theft.

Under the assembly bill, one year of jail would be added for $50,000 and up.

Add an additional year for $200,000 and up, another for $1 million and up, one more for $3 million and up, and an additional year for every $3 million in total damage and losses after that.

“We’re hoping this will again, be another tool in the toolbox for our local law enforcement. For our DA’s, to make sure people are held accountable.”

After its passage by the Assembly Public Safety Committee, AB 1960, with a sponsorship from the California District Attorney’s Association, will head to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

It’s just one step in the road before a vote in the California State Assembly.

If it makes it through the Assembly, it would head to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.