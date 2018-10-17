Terrifying video shows a bridge sagging under the weight of a massive bus

Please enjoy this deeply terrifying video of a bridge flexing under the weight of a bus.

The historic Beaver Bridge in Arkansas is a one-lane suspension bridge built in 1949 that offers picturesque views of Table Rock Lake. It's delicate — and the lane is made out of wood.

A viral video shows a massive 35 ton bus — weighing more than three times the bridge's 10 ton weight limit — ambitiously driving across. As the bus ambles along, the bridge's suspension sags and the road seems to dip with the vehicle.

Nearby cars honk at the bus, and the person recording the video says, "Holy cow, look at that!"

It seems pretty unsafe.

A spokesperson from the Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 News that the local highway police are supposed to enforce the bridge's 10 ton weight limit. State officials shut the bridge down on Tuesday for a structural inspection.

In an announcement, the Arkansas Department of Inspection said:

Holy cow, indeed.