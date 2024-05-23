‘Terrifying’: Victim describes Nashville home invasion, shares video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home invasion took a frightening turn for two roommates who woke up to face a burglar in their house near downtown Nashville Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 off 2nd Avenue South near Chestnut Street, where surveillance footage helped identify the teenager who is now facing charges in the case.

“It was definitely terrifying and scary,” said Casey Depew, who woke to find the intruder at her bedroom door.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect trying the front door of the house before making her way inside in the back.

“My roommate was sleeping, and I was in bed, so I was just about to fall asleep,” Depew explained. “I heard the back door shut, and so I immediately thought someone was in our house.”

Depew said she screamed as she barricaded her door, alerting her roommate and scaring off the suspect, who reportedly took off with jewelry, purses, and her car.

“I was just, like, freaked out the whole time, overwhelmed,” she recalled.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tracked down the stolen vehicle, along with 19-year-old Timara Adonica Becton.

“It’s pretty daring and dangerous to try to come into someone’s private space,” a neighbor told News 2.

The neighbor checked her surveillance footage and discovered the suspect had tried to get inside her family’s home minutes before the other break-in: “If she ended up in our home, God knows what could have happened to us or her.”

According to the neighbor, who is also a mother, the family dog alerted them someone was on the porch.

“Maybe my dog scared her, maybe the light scared her, I don’t know, but I’m glad it did. I’m glad I was awake, glad I have a big dog,” she said, adding that she is grateful her family and her neighbors are safe.

“Definitely not taking things for granted, calling loved ones, but just happy nothing else happened,” Depew added.

The victims are now installing extra security measures as residents in the area remain on alert.

“I’ll make sure my blinds are closed all the way at night, and I think I’m going to keep my dog out and not crated because she potentially saved us the other day,” the neighbor told News 2.

According to MNPD, Becton tried to run from officers, but she fell while trying to climb a hill and ultimately surrendered. Even though Becton reportedly denied her involvement in the home invasion and claimed she had been driving the vehicle since earlier in the day, authorities found the victims’ jewelry in the teen’s pocket.

Officials said Becton was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. She was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, with a bond set at $50,000.

